Ana de Armas dissatisfied with Blonde’s rating
Ana de Armas is dissatisfied with the critical reception of Blonde. The...
Ana de Armas became upset recently after Blonde co-star Adrien Brody praised her “amazing portrayal” of Marilyn Monroe in a film. According to the Independent, Armas and her actors attended the press junket at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.
During the press conference, Brody, who plays Marilyn’s third husband Arthur Miller in the new film, praised the Deep Water actress for her outstanding performance.
“I mean, I can’t think of anyone else who could’ve brought to the part what Ana did.” “Which she did admirably,” the Oscar winner remarked.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.