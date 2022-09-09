Adrien Brody’s praises for Ana de Armas’ “performance” in Blonde brings her to tears

Ana de Armas’ co-star Adrien Brody gushed over her “remarkable portrayal” of Marilyn Monroe.

Brody plays Marilyn’s third husband Arthur Miller in new flick, Blonde.

The Deep Water actress attended the press junket for the film at the Venice Film Festival.

Ana de Armas became upset recently after Blonde co-star Adrien Brody praised her “amazing portrayal” of Marilyn Monroe in a film. According to the Independent, Armas and her actors attended the press junket at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

During the press conference, Brody, who plays Marilyn’s third husband Arthur Miller in the new film, praised the Deep Water actress for her outstanding performance.

“I mean, I can’t think of anyone else who could’ve brought to the part what Ana did.” “Which she did admirably,” the Oscar winner remarked.

