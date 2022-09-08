One of the most thrilling match of T20 Asia Cup 2022 took place yesterday, after Pakistan won the match against Afghanistan by 1 wicket.



During the match an unpleasant incident took place when Afghanistan’s bowler Farid Malik misbehaved with Pakistani batsman Asif Ali after taking his wicket. In response, Asif Ali lost his temper and waved his bat at Afghanistan’s bowler. The umpire and other team members separated the two immediately to refrain from any other unpleasant act.

The event quickly gained notoriety as online users criticised Afghanistan’s bowler for his improper gesture. Recently, bowler Farid Malik apologised to Pakistani batsman Asif Ali for his harsh behaviour on his official twitter account. Farid admitted that what he did was wrong, but he insisted that he will continue to support Team Pakistan as he has done in the past.

We lost the match but we had a chance to win the hearts.

Sorry Pakistan 🙏🏻

Disappointed #PAKvAFG — Farid Malik (@FaridMalikCric) September 7, 2022

What I did was wrong but don't forget every time Pakistan is playing with sum other team, we are always backing Pak.

Next match for Pak, I will still be supporting Pak Team. — Farid Malik (@FaridMalikCric) September 7, 2022

He further added that he’s hoping that Pakistani’s will forgive him for his inappropriate and rude behavior.

