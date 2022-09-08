Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Afghanistan’s Bowler Offers Pakistani Cricketer Asif Ali His Apologies
Afghanistan’s Bowler Offers Pakistani Cricketer Asif Ali His Apologies

Afghanistan’s Bowler Offers Pakistani Cricketer Asif Ali His Apologies

Articles
Advertisement
Afghanistan’s Bowler Offers Pakistani Cricketer Asif Ali His Apologies

Afghanistan’s Bowler Offers Pakistani Cricketer Asif Ali His Apologies

Advertisement
  • One of the most thrilling match of T20 Asia Cup 2022 took place yesterday, after Pakistan won the match against Afghanistan by 1 wicket.
  • During the match an unpleasant incident took place when Afghanistan’s bowler Farid Malik misbehaved with Pakistani batsman Asif Ali after taking his wicket.
  • In response, Asif Ali lost his temper and waved his bat at Afghanistan’s bowler.
Advertisement

One of the most thrilling match of T20 Asia Cup 2022 took place yesterday, after Pakistan won the match against Afghanistan by 1 wicket.

During the match an unpleasant incident took place when Afghanistan’s bowler Farid Malik misbehaved with Pakistani batsman Asif Ali after taking his wicket. In response, Asif Ali lost his temper and waved his bat at Afghanistan’s bowler. The umpire and other team members separated the two immediately to refrain from any other unpleasant act.

Asif Ali

The event quickly gained notoriety as online users criticised Afghanistan’s bowler for his improper gesture. Recently, bowler Farid Malik apologised to Pakistani batsman Asif Ali for his harsh behaviour on his official twitter account. Farid admitted that what he did was wrong, but he insisted that he will continue to support Team Pakistan as he has done in the past.

 

He further added that he’s hoping that Pakistani’s will forgive him for his inappropriate and rude behavior.

Advertisement

Also Read

Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad fined 25% match fees for violating ICC Code of Conduct
Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad fined 25% match fees for violating ICC Code of Conduct

Afghanistan's Fareed Ahmed and Pakistan's Asif Ali involved in violent mid-pitch altercation...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story