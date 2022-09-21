Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
After a month on ventilator comedian Raju Srivastava dies

After a month on ventilator comedian Raju Srivastava dies

Articles
Advertisement
After a month on ventilator comedian Raju Srivastava dies

After a month on a ventilator, comedian Raju Srivastava dies.

Advertisement
  • Raju Srivastava died in Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 58, his family says.
  • He became known after taking part in the first season of “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge”.
  • He has been in a number of movies, including “Maine Pyar Kiya”.
Advertisement

Raju Srivastava, a comedian, died in Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 58, according to his family.

Srivastava was taken to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he collapsed while working out at the gym with chest pains.

Since the late 1980s, Srivastava has worked in the entertainment business. In 2005, he became known after taking part in the first season of the stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.”

He has been in a number of movies, including “Maine Pyar Kiya,” “Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya,” and “Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon.”

Also Read

Dania Enwer from Habs discussed criticism in a recent interview
Dania Enwer from Habs discussed criticism in a recent interview

A slow-starting drama called Habs has grown into a phenomenon. The sister...

Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Konkona Sensharma explains how she pick a movie script
Konkona Sensharma explains how she pick a movie script
Coolio died without a will, leaving his $300,000 estate to his  children
Coolio died without a will, leaving his $300,000 estate to his  children
Prince Harry needs to reveal 'alleged racist' to avoid backlash
Prince Harry needs to reveal 'alleged racist' to avoid backlash
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski parted ways after two months
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski parted ways after two months
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are vacationing in Rajasthan
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are vacationing in Rajasthan
Arthur Edwards claims Prince Harry 'unhappy' with Meghan Markle
Arthur Edwards claims Prince Harry 'unhappy' with Meghan Markle
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story