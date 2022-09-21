After a month on ventilator comedian Raju Srivastava dies

Raju Srivastava died in Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 58, his family says.

Raju Srivastava, a comedian, died in Delhi on Wednesday at the age of 58, according to his family.

Srivastava was taken to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after he collapsed while working out at the gym with chest pains.

Since the late 1980s, Srivastava has worked in the entertainment business. In 2005, he became known after taking part in the first season of the stand-up comedy show “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.”

He has been in a number of movies, including “Maine Pyar Kiya,” “Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya,” and “Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon.”