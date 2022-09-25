After death of the Queen, Prince Harry’s memoir is undergoing “frantic editing”

Prince Harry has reportedly been growing ‘desperate’ to make last minute changes to the £35 million memoir.

A memoir that threatens to ‘topple’ King Charles’ Firm.

Insiders say he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.

According to reports, Prince Harry has become ‘desperate’ to make last-minute changes to the £35 million memoir that threatens to ‘topple’ King Charles’ Firm. On Sunday, an inside source close to The Sun revealed Prince Harry’s desperation.

“The publishers paid $ 20 million upfront because they knew whatever was written would be huge for sales and exposure all over the world,” the insider admitted.

“However, the first draught they received was disappointing because it was far too emotional and focused far too much on mental health issues.”

“Eventually, the final draught was completed and signed off on, and a lot of money and energy was expended to ensure it came out this year.”

“However, Harry has thrown a spanner in the works because he is desperate to get it refined in light of the Queen’s death, funeral, and his father Charles assuming the throne.”

Things may not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen’s death and his father becoming King.”

“He wants sections changed,” the insider added before concluding. By no means is it a complete rewrite. He is desperate to make changes. However, it may be too late.”

