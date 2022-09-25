Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • After death of the Queen, Prince Harry’s memoir is undergoing “frantic editing”
After death of the Queen, Prince Harry’s memoir is undergoing “frantic editing”

After death of the Queen, Prince Harry’s memoir is undergoing “frantic editing”

Articles
Advertisement
After death of the Queen, Prince Harry’s memoir is undergoing “frantic editing”

After death of the Queen, Prince Harry’s memoir is undergoing “frantic editing”

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry has reportedly been growing ‘desperate’ to make last minute changes to the £35 million memoir.
  • A memoir  that threatens to ‘topple’ King Charles’ Firm.
  • Insiders say he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.
Advertisement

According to reports, Prince Harry has become ‘desperate’ to make last-minute changes to the £35 million memoir that threatens to ‘topple’ King Charles’ Firm. On Sunday, an inside source close to The Sun revealed Prince Harry’s desperation.

“The publishers paid $ 20 million upfront because they knew whatever was written would be huge for sales and exposure all over the world,” the insider admitted.

“However, the first draught they received was disappointing because it was far too emotional and focused far too much on mental health issues.”

“Eventually, the final draught was completed and signed off on, and a lot of money and energy was expended to ensure it came out this year.”

“However, Harry has thrown a spanner in the works because he is desperate to get it refined in light of the Queen’s death, funeral, and his father Charles assuming the throne.”

Things may not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen’s death and his father becoming King.”

Advertisement

“He wants sections changed,” the insider added before concluding. By no means is it a complete rewrite. He is desperate to make changes. However, it may be too late.”

Also Read

King Charles extend olive branch to Prince Harry after dinner snub
King Charles extend olive branch to Prince Harry after dinner snub

Meghan Markle was reportedly banned from joining the royal family on the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story