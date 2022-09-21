After Elizabeth II’s funeral, Denmark’s queen tests positive for Covid

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II tested positive for Covid.

The 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen had already received Covid in February.

The Queen’s activities this week have thus been cancelled.

Advertisement

Copenhagen: The royal palace revealed on Wednesday that Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, tested positive for Covid-19.

A day after the funeral, the palace announced in a statement that the 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen, who had already received Covid in February, tested positive on Tuesday evening.

It stated, “The Queen’s activities this week have thus been cancelled,” without providing further information regarding her health.

When her father, Frederik IX, passed away in January 1972, Margrethe ascended to the throne at the age of 31, becoming the first woman to rule as queen of Denmark.

Queen Elizabeth II is now the monarch in Europe with the longest reign following her death.

She is outpaced only by the Sultan of Brunei by four years.

Advertisement

Also Read Who’s attending Queen’s funeral, and who’s not The state burial of Queen Elizabeth II will take place in London...