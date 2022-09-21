After Elizabeth II’s funeral, Denmark’s queen tests positive for Covid

Who’s attending Queen’s funeral, and who’s not
The state burial of Queen Elizabeth II will take place in London...
Copenhagen: The royal palace revealed on Wednesday that Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, who attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, tested positive for Covid-19.
A day after the funeral, the palace announced in a statement that the 82-year-old triple-vaccinated queen, who had already received Covid in February, tested positive on Tuesday evening.
It stated, “The Queen’s activities this week have thus been cancelled,” without providing further information regarding her health.
When her father, Frederik IX, passed away in January 1972, Margrethe ascended to the throne at the age of 31, becoming the first woman to rule as queen of Denmark.
Queen Elizabeth II is now the monarch in Europe with the longest reign following her death.
She is outpaced only by the Sultan of Brunei by four years.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.