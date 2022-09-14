After having crush on Aryan Khan, Sajal Aly is advised to act like celebrity

Sajal Aly is one of Pakistan’s top celebrities.

One of Pakistan’s top celebrities is Sajal Aly. Sajal Aly managed to carve out a niche for herself despite coming from a non-showbiz household, thanks to her excellent acting and capacity to empathize with every character. Sajal has recently returned to acting in Khel Khel Mein, one of the biggest dramas to come out of Pakistan. With What’s Love Got To Do With It, starring Jemima Khan and Shekhar Kapur, she will also make her Hollywood debut, and she recently attended the film’s premiere.

So it appears that Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is Sajal Aly’s latest crush. Aryan is an exact replica of his famous father, and Sajal appears to be sending him love as well.

The following is what Sajal posted on her Instagram story to inform her followers of her new crush:

However, Sajal has not been well received by the public. Despite the fact that Sajal and Aryan are relatively close in age, they believe Sajal is a major star and should act as such, while some others had a rehash of the Urvashi Rautela and Naseem Shah story.

