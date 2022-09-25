After Prince Philip’s death, Queen Elizabeth was ‘changed’

Queen Elizabeth was never able to remain the same after Philip’s death.

This statement was made by author Katie Nicholl.

He was her steadfastness and encouraged her in all of her endeavors.

This assertion was made not long after Queen Elizabeth’s formal burial and a week-long period of mourning.

