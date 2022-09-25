Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
After Prince Philip’s death, Queen Elizabeth was ‘changed’

After Prince Philip’s death, Queen Elizabeth was ‘changed’

Articles
Advertisement
After Prince Philip’s death, Queen Elizabeth was ‘changed’

After Prince Philip’s death, Queen Elizabeth was ‘changed’

Advertisement
  • Queen Elizabeth was never able to remain the same after Philip’s death.
  • This statement was made by author Katie Nicholl.
  • He was her steadfastness and encouraged her in all of her endeavors.
Advertisement

After the passing of her beloved Prince Philip, it is said that Queen Elizabeth was never able to “remain the same.”

This surprising statement was made by novelist and royal biographer Katie Nicholl.

She revealed these things to media in an interview.

In their conversation, the author of local news: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown brought up the passing of the monarch.

Even Ms. Nicholl was cited as saying, “After Philip left, she was never the same.  She claimed that he was her steadfastness. He encouraged her in all of her endeavors.

She “wouldn’t be the queen without Philip’s support, I think it’s fair to say.”

Advertisement

This assertion was made not long after Queen Elizabeth’s formal burial and a week-long period of mourning.

Also Read

Something Queen Elizabeth wanted for King Charles, Prince Harry, and Prince William
Something Queen Elizabeth wanted for King Charles, Prince Harry, and Prince William

It was Queen's 'dearest wish' that Prince Harry repairs his ties with...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story