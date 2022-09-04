After speaking with the palace on phone, Meghan Markle is ‘distraught’

Meghan Markle reportedly felt “heartbroken” after a phone call.

She was told wearing a necklace made photographers more likely to capture her.

Once she hung up, she experienced mental distress.

Meghan Markle reportedly felt “distraught” and “damned” after her time in the Royal Family.

She was informed that wearing such a jewelry simply served to encourage the photographers to pursue similar photographs and new headlines, the pair recently claimed, according to sources.

Meghan apparently felt “extremely unhappy” and “downright heartbroken” after this phone call.

She “spoke very little” on the phone, the biographers continue, “choosing instead to merely listen to the advise.”

But once she hung up, she experienced mental distress. Even though she was aware of the aide’s good intentions, it was too weird to have someone from her boyfriend’s workplace advise her on what kind of jewellery to wear or whether or not to smile for the camera.

She believed she’d be “damned if she did, and damned if she didn’t,” they said.

The mentioned necklace, which has the initials “M” for Meghan and “H” for Harry, is a meaningful item that Meghan has been spotted wearing on numerous occasions.

Even The observer’s discoveries claim that Meghan “ended up discussing” the situation with a pal and said, “I can’t win.”

They portray me as being at fault for the photos, making it appear as though I’m motivating them, and implying that even my acknowledging the cameras might not be sending the correct message.

“I’m at a loss for words. People on the internet were just claiming yesterday that I seem miserable in photos because I was attempting to ignore the camera.

