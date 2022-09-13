Ahsan Khan advises couples to be pure and genuine with each other


Ahsan Khan advises couples to be pure and genuine

Actor, TV personality, and producer Ahsan Khan is a British-born Pakistani. It’s interesting to note that Mr. Khan also has a twin brother, Yasir Khan, who is not an actor. In 1998, when he was just 17 years old, he began his acting career.

The actor was recently invited to the Fuchsia Magazine show, where the host, Rabia Mughni, asked him for relationship advice for young couples.

He said, “I just feel that being genuine in any relationship is very important”. He further said, “If you love someone show your love if you want to be close to someone, become close to that one because time flies. It never came back”. He further said that “Our previous generation was not that much close to each other but now young generation as a couple they are that close to each other and concerned about each other”. The actor also said that “Be pure in your relationships”.

Click here to watch the video!

