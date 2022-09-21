Aima Baig is challenged by Taloulah Mair to tell the truth

Aima Baig is now Pakistan’s most popular female playback singer. She is in charge of the OSTs, cinematic songs, and concert scenes.

Aima, on the other hand, is frequently in the headlines for various conflicts and her personal life. She was recently in the news after her engagement to fiancé Shahbaz Shigri was called off.

Aima recently sent a message confirming their split and asking her followers to stop sending her “they are sorry” texts:

After months of silence, Aima Baig finally speaks up and confirms that they have parted ways and moved on. The primary reason for this separation has yet to be revealed. Ai

Ma deleted all of her Instagram pictures with Shahbaz Shigri. The problem was in paradise, but now things are getting even worse.

Advertisement

Taloulah Mair, a British model, has made some serious proclamations against Aima Baig. She goes berserk against Pakistani singer Aima.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Dialogue Pakistan (@dialoguepakistan)

Advertisement

Taloulah claims Aima was dating Qes Ahmed, a Pakistani “Filmmaker.” Qes, according to Taloulah, stole ten thousand pounds from her while also avoiding her with Aima.

Everyone was surprised when Qes revealed, while bragging about cheating on her, that he is dating “one of the most popular women” in Pakistan, referring to Aima Baig.

Taloulah also revealed that Aima and Qes intended to live together in a flat in Dubai. All of this happened while Aima was already engaged to Shahbaz Shigri.

Taloulah provided a screenshot of her conversation with Shahbaz Shigri as proof that this occurred while they were committed to each other. Another woman stated that Aima was connected to Qes. Some of the screenshots contain eye-opening and surprising facts.