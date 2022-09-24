Aima Baig is challenged by Taloulah Mair to tell the truth

Taloulah Mair accuses Aima Baig of adultery following her split with Shahbaz Shigri.

The British model alleges that Aima had an affair with filmmaker Qes Ahmed.

Taloulah counselled Aima to accept responsibility for her errors and to quit taking things personally.

Aima Baig is accused of adultery following her split with Shahbaz Shigri. Following recent online charges of British model Taloulah Mair, Pakistani singer Aima Baig is still mired in scandal.

The singer of Kaif o Suroor released a statement last week announcing her split from her ex-fiancé, but Taloulah has now made fresh admissions in a YouTube video.

According to her, Aima posted fabricated screenshots and made up the rape accusations. The British model alleges that Aima had an affair with filmmaker Qes Ahmed while she was still seeing her ex-boyfriend Shahbaz Shigri.

“I’ve never got these messages. These are fake, if you look at the screenshots she blurred my name. I always speak in voice notes. I am giving you (Aima) permission to share our voice notes conversation. Share the actual conversation between the two of us,” Taloulah said.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pyiRFNuQTs&t=5s

The British model added, “I am sorry this backlash is hurting you, but you are not the only one who has gone through this pain. When you had an affair you hurt a lot of people. There was your fiancé, who probably has no idea, he was waiting for you to return home after ‘your trip.”

The British model retorted that she was from the West and that if fame had been her motivation, she would have chosen someone from the West. She also asserted that she knew the location that Qes and Aima picked for their brief liaison.

“The other allegation she put on me was that I am doing this for fame, until you had an affair with my boyfriend I had even not heard your name. I don’t know who Aima was. When somebody told me that my boyfriend spending some time with a girl in Dubai then the first time I came to know about you,” Taloulah remarked. The model counselled Aima to accept responsibility for her errors and to quit taking things personally.

