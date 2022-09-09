Advertisement
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrated Amal's birthday at Onederland

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrated Amal’s birthday at Onederland

Articles
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt celebrated Amal’s birthday at Onederland

Credits: Instagram/Aimen Khan

  • Celebrity parents Amian Khan and Muneeb Butt recently celebrated the third birthday of their daughter Amal.
  • Due to the ongoing flood catastrophe in the nation, the party was kept a private family affair.
  • Only friends showed up for the colourful party with a colourful theme.
Celebrity parents Amian Khan and Muneeb Butt recently celebrated the third birthday of their gorgeous daughter Amal Muneeb by throwing her a lovely party.

Due to the ongoing flood catastrophe in the nation, the birthday celebration was kept a private family affair and a modest gathering at Aiman and Muneeb’s home.

Amal recently celebrated her birthday at onederland Karachi, which provides entertaining activities for children, teenagers, and adults. Only friends showed up for the birthday party with a colourful theme.

Amal looks really gorgeous in her blue and white party dress. At Amal’s birthday party, members of Aiman’s family, including Minal Khan, her mother, and her brothers, were also seen.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by AIMAN X MUNEEB (@aineeb.my.everything)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by AIMAN X MUNEEB (@aineeb.my.everything)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ᴀᴍᴀʟ ᴍᴜɴᴇᴇʙ✨ (@official_amalmuneeb)

Credits: Instagram

Credits: Instagram

Credits: Instagram

Credits: Instagram

Credits: Instagram

