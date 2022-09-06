Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the trailer launch of her film Ponniyin Selvan.

The actress who would portray queen Nandhini was beaming as she arrived at the function.

She spoke with the media and shared her joy and excitement for the movie.

Advertisement

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived for the spectacular Ponniyin Selvan trailer and audio launch, all eyes were on her because she was wearing an all-black and silver salwar outfit.

The actress who would portray queen Nandhini was beaming as she arrived at the function. In addition to pausing to take pictures, Ash spoke with the media and shared her joy and excitement for the movie.

Mesmerizing as always 😍 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan attends the trailer launch of her film #PonniyinSelvan 1! pic.twitter.com/4JD2euxKh3 — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) September 6, 2022

Advertisement

“I am very happy to be here today at the trailer launch. Thank you all for joining us on this very special occasion,” she said and added, “For the entire team of ‘Ponniyin Selvan,’ it’s a very precious film. It is very dear to our hearts and it has been an absolute honour and privilege to work with r Mani Ratnam once again and with such an incredibly talented team of actors and technicians.”

She said, “The entire cast is stellar and every talent in this film is outstanding. What a memorable evening today to celebrate this momentous occasion and recognise rightly, the incredible coming together of incredible talents like Manigaru and Rahman sir.”

“I had the privilege of working with them at the beginning of my career and here I am today again as part of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, celebrating this momentous occasion,” she added.

Also Read Aishwarya Rai Bachchan travels to Chennai in ahead of premiere of the “Ponniyin Selvan” trailer Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew out of Mumbai city in time to attend...