Aishwarya Rai Bachchan flew out of Mumbai city in time to attend the trailer launch.

The trailer will be dubbed in 5 Indian languages.

The epic film is based on eminent writer Kalki’s classic work, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

As she flew out of the city to attend the “Ponniyin Selvan” trailer and audio launch in Chennai, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a disguise.

The actress, who was clad in all-black and was wearing a cap, travelled to the airport with a bodyguard on her side. In order to attend the main launch event that is slated to take place later this evening, the actress took a flight out of Mumbai city.

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan has reached Chennai for #PonniyinSelvan Trailer & Audio Launch event 🔥🔥🔥#PonniyinSelvantrailer Thank you Kavesh 🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/xFDyZkLNkQ — Aishwarya Rai Fan (@in_aishwarya) September 6, 2022

Five Indian languages will be dubs for the trailer that will be released this evening. Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Kamal Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayant Kaikini, and Rana Daggubati will all do the Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada dubbing.

The film’s creators have started releasing character posters in order to build anticipation for the release of the trailer. Actors Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar, Rahman as Madurantakan, and Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi have posters for the epic movie that is based on renowned author Kalki’s classic book, “Ponniyin Selvan,” that were unveiled by director Mani Ratnam on Sunday.



Additionally, the production company presented the Vanathi character poster featuring actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

The first section of the movie, whose premiere is set for September 30, is on the early years of prince Arulmozhi Varman, later known as the legendary Raja Raja Chozhan.

