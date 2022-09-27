Aishwarya Rai touches Mani Ratnam’s feet during Ponniyin Selvan promotion

Aishwarya Rai is an Indian actress.

Aishwarya travelled to Delhi along with the team of Ponniyin Selvan.

She expressed gratitude to Mani Ratnam by calling the team fortunate ‘to be part of his dream film’.

Advertisement

Aishwarya Rai is an Indian actress and the winner of the Miss World 1994 pageant. Primarily known for her work in Hindi and Tamil films.

Actress Aishwarya Rai recently touched director Mani Ratnam’s feet to receive his blessings. On Monday, Aishwarya and the Ponniyin Selvan: 1 team travelled to Delhi to promote the movie. Aishwarya thanked Mani Ratnam in person and said the cast and crew were fortunate to “be part of his dream project.” She added that the movie Ponniyin Selvan was “very wonderful.”

Aishwarya said, “This movie is a labour of love and beginning with our guru Mani sir. With complete gratitude to you sir that we are part of your dream project, that we are going to be part of this narrative on solitude. It’s such an exciting, enticing, interesting narrative. That’s why one can see why filmmakers like Mani sir would want to bring this on solitude as his dream project and how fortunate we are that we got to be part of his dream film. Because it’s said in Mani Ratnam’s style on solitude.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by HT City (@htcity) Advertisement

She continued”I have had the good fortune of being part of several movies which are, which had larger-than-life narratives but I get often asked how is this special. This is a Mani Ratnam movie and that’s what makes it super special. So thank you again Mani garu for having us on board and for having me yet again in your film and it’s never enough. Thank you very much.”

Also Read