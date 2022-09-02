Advertisement
Ajay Devgn shares a BTS clip from the set of his new film 'Bholaa'

  • Ajay Devgn, an actor, is now very active on social media. A
  • fter avoiding the spotlight, the actor has begun participating in the newest Instagram trends.
  • Ajay posted a picture of himself from a movie shoot on his account on Friday.
Ajay Devgn, an actor, is now very active on social media. After avoiding the spotlight, the actor has begun participating in the newest Instagram trends. Ajay posted a picture of himself from a movie shoot on his account on Friday.
The actor is currently hard at work filming “Bholaa,” in which Tabu also appears. Following “Shivaay,” Ajay is helming “Bholaa.”

Also Read

Kajol reveals ‘Ajay Devgn wanted to run away from their honeymoon’
Kajol reveals ‘Ajay Devgn wanted to run away from their honeymoon’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the set of Hulchul and dated...


Ajay and his team are seen in the video approaching the scene as they walk together. He then appears in the photograph while dressed casually. Along with the video, he wrote, “Feelin’ reel good 🤘🏻.” Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Recently, Tabu released a photo of herself and Ajay after finishing the movie. She wrote,  “Look!! We finished our 9th film together!💙 #wewrap #bholaa.” Alongside Ajay, the actress will be seen pulling off a number of thrilling exploits. Tabu suffered a wound while watching the action scenes. The flying glass struck Tabu slightly above her right eye in one of the sequences. She didn’t require stitches because it was a minor wound.

Also Read

Ajay Devgn shares vintage video of Ganpati celebrations with Kajol
Ajay Devgn shares vintage video of Ganpati celebrations with Kajol

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. The festival began on...

Ajay also stars in the movie “Thank God” alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Along with Tabu, Maidaan, Singham 3 and Golmaal 5, he also appears in “Drishyam 2” and those films.

