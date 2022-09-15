Advertisement
Ajay Devgn venture NY Cinemas to open a multiplex in Ahmedabad

Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor and director, is getting ready to open a brand-new movie theater in Ahmedabad. The most luxurious and traditional movie-watching experience the city has ever seen will soon be available to the public.

The 25,000 square foot Devgn’s NY Cinemas in Aamrakunj near Motera Road, Ahmedabad, has four auditoriums, an action-packed film lounge, a live kitchen, and a mocktail bar that was especially selected to appeal to Ahmedabad residents’ tastes and palates.
A 320-seat Dolby ATMOS screen, a traditional, opulent auditorium with all reclining seats housing 75 of them, and the ability to see 3D films on all four screens are also provided.
In Gujarat, NY Cinemas is already present in Bhuj and Surendranagar, and it will soon open locations in Anand, Surat, Rajkot, and Ahmedabad as well.

One can soon experience it at Motera Road thanks to NY Cinemas’ ongoing innovation efforts. Which seek to give patrons a completely luxurious experience and make them fall in love with the classic movie-going experience with a new twist.

