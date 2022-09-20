Akshay Kumar ‘felt like a hero’ after winning plush toys for Nitara

Advertisement
One of the most in-demand performers in all of Bollywood is Akshay Kumar. He has been working on films one after the other. He was most recently seen in the film Cuttputlli, in which Rakul Preet Singh also starred. Aside from his passion for shooting, he is a devoted member of his family. The actor enjoys spending time with his family very much and travelled to the United Kingdom with Twinkle Khanna when she went there to get her master’s degree. Quite often, Twinkle would show images of himself to his daughter. Today, Akshay shared a photo on Instagram that he took with the lovely Nitara.

“Took my kid to an amusement park yesterday,” the OMG star posted. Seeing her delight after winning two plush toys for her made me feel like a hero. #BestDayEver.” Both stroll through a UK amusement park. Akshay’s Cuttputlli is a remake of Ratsaan. Digitally-released psychological thriller.

Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG 2 co-starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, and Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s next titled Khel Khel Mein, Capsule Gill and the untitled Hindi remake of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru.

