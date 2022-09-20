Akshay Kumar ‘felt like a hero’ after winning plush toys for Nitara

One of the most in-demand performers in all of Bollywood is Akshay Kumar.

He has been working on films one after the other.

He was most recently seen in the film Cuttputlli, in which Rakul Preet Singh also starred.

“Took my kid to an amusement park yesterday,” the OMG star posted. Seeing her delight after winning two plush toys for her made me feel like a hero. #BestDayEver.” Both stroll through a UK amusement park. Akshay’s Cuttputlli is a remake of Ratsaan. Digitally-released psychological thriller.

Took my daughter to an amusement park yesterday. Looking at her happy smile on winning not one but two stuffed toys for her was hands down the closest I’ve felt to being a hero. #BestDayEver pic.twitter.com/LOC5zUGwAE — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 20, 2022

Akshay Kumar will be seen in OMG 2 co-starring Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil. He also has Gorkha, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, and Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s next titled Khel Khel Mein, Capsule Gill and the untitled Hindi remake of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru.

