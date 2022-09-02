Akshay Kumar has also appeared in THESE 5 high-quality thrillers

Akshay Kumar promises to support the family of his hairstylist

Akshay Kumar, often k nown as ‘Khiladi’ Kumar, has a large fan base

Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame directs the film.

Cuttputlli is Akshay’s most recent flick.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is one of Bollywood’s most promising and skilled performers, and he has ruled the business for almost three decades. Akshay Kumar, often known as ‘Khiladi’ Kumar, has a large fan base and frequently sends images and videos to his supporters. The actor has appeared in a number of blockbuster films, including Hera Pheri, Namastey London, Kesari, Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and others. Cuttputlli is Akshay’s most recent flick. Rakul Preet Singh also appears in the film, which is a Hindi version of the Tamil film Ratsasan.

1. Special 26

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Manoj Bajpayee, Kajal Aggarwal, Divya Dutta, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Anupam Kher in the key roles. It was released in 2013 and received widespread acclaim.

2. Baby

Advertisement

The Neeraj Pandey directorial Baby was released in 2015. It featured Akshay Kumar, Madhurima Tuli, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher, Kay Kay Menon, and others in the lead roles.

3. Rustom

Release in 2016, Rustom was directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. It featured Akshay Kumar, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta, Arjan Bajwa, Pavan Malhotra among others.

4. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

Advertisement

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller film was released in 2014. It was a remake of the director’s own Tamil film Thuppakki and turned out to be a massive box office success.

5. Airlift

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film was released in 2016 and starred Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles.

Also Read Hrishitaa Bhatt will appear in thriller Cuttputli, with Akshay Kumar Hrishitaa Bhatt will be seen playing the sister of Akshay in the...