Akshay Kumar promises to support the family of his hairstylist

Akshay Kumar wrote a sentimental blog post in honour of Milan Jadhav, his hairstylist of more than 15 years. After battling cancer, he died.

Akshay has now pledged to take care of his family after making that promise. According to a report, Akshay and Milan are quite close. His cancer was in its fourth stage when he received his diagnosis. When Akshay learned about it, he was in a state of astonishment. The actor is devastated by his passing. He not only talked to his family and comforted them but also vowed to take care of them.

Akshay posted an old photo of himself and Milan on his Twitter account. You stood out from the throng with your unique hairstyles and contagious smile, he wrote in the post, “You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years, Milan Jadhav. Om Shanti.”

You stood out of the crowd with your funky hairstyles and infectious smile. Always ensured not even one hair of mine was out of place. The life of the set, my hairdresser for more than 15 years,Milan Jadhav. Still can’t believe you’ve left us…I will miss you Milano💔 Om shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5yO7eXzEpJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 12, 2022

On the work front, Akshay most recently appeared in the OTT film “Cuttputli.” Chandrachur Singh and Rakul Preet Singh played significant parts as well.

The actor also has a very interesting slate of upcoming movies, including “OMG 2,” “Ram Setu,” “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” “Selfiee,” and others.

