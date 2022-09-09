Akshay Kumar response to his fans for all birthday greetings

In over 30 years of acting, Kumar has appeared in some 100 films and won several awards.

His first commercial success came with the action thriller Khiladi (1992).

Later he starred in movies like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy and more.

Today, Akshay has turned a year old and numerous famous people like Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Vaani Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and more from the Bollywood business took to their web-based entertainment accounts and stretched out genuine birthday wishes to the entertainer.

Presently, Akshay took to his online entertainment handle and shared an image offering thanks to every one of his fans for their sincere wishes.

“साल गुज़रता है, वक्त निकलता है…what remains constant is the gratitude I feel on every birthday. Thank you always for all your love,” Akshay subtitled the post.

Inside no time, the entertainer’s well-wishers hurried to the remark segment and dropped heart emojis.

In the mean time, on the work front, Akshay has many fascinating films with regards to his pipeline.

He was most recently seen in Cuttputlli, which was a change of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan.

It debuted on Disney+Hotstar and furthermore highlighted Rakul Preet Singh in the number one spot.

Aside from this, Akshay will star next in Slam Setu close by Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

It is planned for a dramatic delivery on 24 October 2022. He additionally has OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil.

The entertainer likewise has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and the yet-to-named Soorarai Pottru revamp.

