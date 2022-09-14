Akshay Kumar reveals Kapil Sharma Show’s Chandan’s salary 

The third season of The Kapil Sharma Show recently premiered on Sony Television. Actor Akshay Kumar claimed that comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who plays a variety of roles on the comedy show, charges 5 lakh for each episode in an old edition of the programme.

What do you do on the show, aside from saying, “What do you do on the show except ‘oye hoye oye hoye’?,” Akshay Kumar asked Chandan in a 2020 episode of The Kapil Sharma Show when he was probing the cast about their roles in the programme. Then Akshay obtained the company’s contract documents and made it known that Chandan bills 5 lakh every show for a five-minute performance.

Akshay said, “Main aap sab ko batana chahunga ke Chandan Prabhakar ₹5 lakh leta hai ek show ka aur 5 min aata hai. Yani ki 1 min ka 1 lakh rupayaa leta hai ye admi (I want to tell you all that Chandan Prabhakar charges ₹5 lakh for each show. He performs for merely 5 minutes, that means he is makes ₹1 lakh for each minute).” Akshay later pointed out at the entire team and joked, “Yeh woh log hain jo Sony ko din raat lootate hain (These people are looting Sony).”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by tksshowofficial (@tksshowofficial) Advertisement

Chandan Prabhakar started off as a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, where he finished second. The Kapil Sharma Show’s Hawaldaar Harpal Singh, Jhanda Singh, Raju, and Chandu chaiwala are some of Chandan’s most well-known characters. Chandan informed Pinkvilla earlier this month that he would not be appearing in the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

He said, “Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.”

Also Read Akshay Kumar discusses his childhood se*ual abuse in a throwback Akshay Kumar is well-known in Bollywood for giving intense performances and being...