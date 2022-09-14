Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Akshay Kumar reveals The Kapil Sharma Show’s Chandan Prabhakar’s salary 
Akshay Kumar reveals The Kapil Sharma Show’s Chandan Prabhakar’s salary 

Akshay Kumar reveals The Kapil Sharma Show’s Chandan Prabhakar’s salary 

Articles
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar reveals The Kapil Sharma Show’s Chandan Prabhakar’s salary 

Akshay Kumar reveals Kapil Sharma Show’s Chandan’s salary 

Advertisement

The third season of The Kapil Sharma Show recently premiered on Sony Television. Actor Akshay Kumar claimed that comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who plays a variety of roles on the comedy show, charges 5 lakh for each episode in an old edition of the programme.

What do you do on the show, aside from saying, “What do you do on the show except ‘oye hoye oye hoye’?,” Akshay Kumar asked Chandan in a 2020 episode of The Kapil Sharma Show when he was probing the cast about their roles in the programme. Then Akshay obtained the company’s contract documents and made it known that Chandan bills 5 lakh every show for a five-minute performance.

Akshay said, “Main aap sab ko batana chahunga ke Chandan Prabhakar 5 lakh leta hai ek show ka aur 5 min aata hai. Yani ki 1 min ka 1 lakh rupayaa leta hai ye admi (I want to tell you all that Chandan Prabhakar charges 5 lakh for each show. He performs for merely 5 minutes, that means he is makes 1 lakh for each minute).” Akshay later pointed out at the entire team and joked, “Yeh woh log hain jo Sony ko din raat lootate hain (These people are looting Sony).”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by tksshowofficial (@tksshowofficial)

Advertisement

Chandan Prabhakar started off as a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007, where he finished second. The Kapil Sharma Show’s Hawaldaar Harpal Singh, Jhanda Singh, Raju, and Chandu chaiwala are some of Chandan’s most well-known characters. Chandan informed Pinkvilla earlier this month that he would not be appearing in the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show.

He said, “Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.”

Also Read

Akshay Kumar discusses his childhood se*ual abuse in a throwback
Akshay Kumar discusses his childhood se*ual abuse in a throwback

Akshay Kumar is well-known in Bollywood for giving intense performances and being...

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Simon Cowell reveals his unexpected friendship with Katie Piper
Simon Cowell reveals his unexpected friendship with Katie Piper
Lindsie Chrisley Hasn't Seen Her Parents Since Their Sentencing
Lindsie Chrisley Hasn't Seen Her Parents Since Their Sentencing
Rob Marshall Had 'No Agenda' When Casting Halle Bailey
Rob Marshall Had 'No Agenda' When Casting Halle Bailey
Zachary Levi: My future is in jeopardy at DC
Zachary Levi: My future is in jeopardy at DC
Allison Holker: My heart aches after the death of Husband
Allison Holker: My heart aches after the death of Husband
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle latest docuseries 'backfiring', viewers saying 'hand enough'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle latest docuseries 'backfiring', viewers saying 'hand enough'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story