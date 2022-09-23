Advertisement
Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Gorkha’ been pushed to 2023?

  • Despite Akshay Kumar’s announcement of “Gorkha” last year, production has not yet begun.
  • The performer is prepared to assume the role of Major General Ian Cardozo and recount his valiant tale of battling and amputating his limb to stop gangrene.
  • The timeline for “Gorkha,” however, has been postponed by the producers until next year because they want to polish the script.
Advertisement

Despite Akshay Kumar announcement of “Gorkha” last year, production has not yet begun. The performer is prepared to assume the role of Major General Ian Cardozo and recount his valiant tale of battling and amputating his limb to stop gangrene.

The first look of Akshay from this Sanjay Puran Singh-directed movie was also presented by the producers, and it was said that filming would begin this year. The timeline for “Gorkha,” however, has been postponed by the producers until next year because they want to polish the script. Producers Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma appear to have revised their story, which is similarly based on the 1971 India-Pakistan war, in response to upcoming war dramas like Vicky Kaushal’s “Sam Bahadur” and Ishaan Khatter’s “Pippa,” which will center on the conflict. The film will reportedly begin production in the summer and the producers plan to finish the script by March 2023.

This year, “Bachchan Paandey,” “Samrat Prithviraj,” and “Raksha Bandhan” caused Akshay Kumar three setbacks. Akshay had said, “Films are not working, it is our fault, my fault. I have to make changes, understand what the audience wants and there is nobody else to be blamed for it but me.”

