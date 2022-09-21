Akshay Kumar to release Ram Setu first look on Monday

Ram Setu an upcoming action-adventure film starred Akshay Kumar.

Ram Setu’s first look will debut on Monday.

After the first look is released, the trailer will be available.

Advertisement

Ram Setu, an upcoming action-adventure film starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Abhishek Sharma, is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year. The team has been able to keep every component of the movie a secret, and with Diwali just around the corner, they are getting ready to reveal various aspects in the days ahead. Ram Setu’s first look will debut on Monday, according to sources.

“The initial release will take place online. It’s not just a teaser, but it’s also not quite a trailer. According to a source familiar with the situation, “the makers will debut an audio-visual unit introducing the audience for the first time to the world of Ram Setu and begin the countdown to the Diwali 2022 release.” The source also stated that the audience will be surprised by the visuals of this action-adventure produced by Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment.

The launch asset was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Tuesday and is anticipated to pass with little difficulty. “The creators are using a streamlined and targeted marketing strategy. They have a lot of faith in their work and think that the pictures will speak for itself,” the insider said, adding that Akshay Kumar is also very eager to show this movie to his audience. After the first look is released, the trailer will be available.

Ram Setu is scheduled for release on October 25, 2022, also known as Post Diwali Day, which is regarded as the busiest day for the film industry. After Housefull 4, Laxmii (OTT), and Sooryavanshi, this will be Akshay Kumar’s fourth straight Diwali release. He appears in Ram Setu as an archaeologist who is looking into Ram Setu’s origins.

Also Read Akshay Kumar ‘felt like a hero’ after winning plush toys for Nitara One of the most in-demand performers in all of Bollywood is Akshay...