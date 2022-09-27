Alan Rickman gave insight into his journey as “Harry Potter”

Alan Rickman’s diaries shed light on his ten-year journey through the Harry Potter series.

The late actor detailed why he chose to continue playing Severus Snape in all eight movies.

Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman will be released in 2022.

Alan Rickman explained why he chose to continue portraying Severus Snape in all eight movies.

A insight into the late actor’s ten-year journey through the Harry Potter series is provided by excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diaries that were published by The Guardian.

One month after the second movie, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, debuted, Rickman explained that he wished to depart the franchise.

Rickman wrote in an entry dated December 4, 2002, “Talking to [agent] Paul Lyon-Maris about HP exit, which he thinks will happen.”

“But here we are in the project-collision area again. Reiterating no more HP. They don’t want to hear it.”

Prior to the start of production on the fifth instalment of the Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the actor received a diagnosis of an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Rickman started receiving treatment, but the doctors ultimately chose to remove his entire prostate.

The surgery took place in Nashville, Tennessee’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center in January of the following year. Rickman made the decision to stay in the franchise despite desiring to quit.

Rickman wrote on January 30, 2006, “Finally, yes to HP 5. The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: “See it through. It’s your story.”

In addition, Rickman detailed how J.K. Rowling revealed the background of Snape’s character to him during their first encounter.

She tremblingly gives me a few hints about Snape’s past, he wrote in 2000. Speaking with her means speaking with a living, breathing storyteller rather than an author.

“… I have finished reading the last Harry Potter book. Snape dies heroically, Potter describes him to his children as one of the bravest men he ever knew and calls his son Albus Severus. This was a genuine rite of passage. One small piece of information from Jo Rowling seven years ago – Snape loved Lily – gave me a cliff edge to hang on to,” the late actor detailed on July 2007.

At age 69, Rickman passed away from pancreatic cancer in January 2016.

Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, which will be released on October 4th, 2022, is a compilation of his journal writings, which cover a 25-year period in his life.

