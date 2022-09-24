Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher in Season 2 of series

Alan Ritchson will reprise his role as Jack Reacher for the second season of “Reacher”.

Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, Rory Cochrane, Josh Blacker, Al Sapienza, and Domenick Lombardozzi have joined the cast.

Alan Ritchson will reprise his role as Jack Reacher for the upcoming second season of the popular OTT series “Reacher.”

Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and Rory Cochrane, as well as Alan Ritchson and guest performer Domenick Lombardozzi, have been cast as series regulars in the second season of the Reacher television series, it was revealed on Thursday.

In Reacher season 2, Serinda Swan will play Karla Dixon. Dixon, a highly clever private eye who worked alongside Reacher in the Army’s Special Investigators team, has no trouble holding her own in a battle against men who are much bigger than her.

As A.M., Ferdinand Kingsley has been cast. The fact that he uses multiple aliases and can pass for any country makes him what Homeland Security refers to as a “ghost.”

Shane Langston will be played by Rory Cochrane. He is the chief of security for a private defence contractor and is a streetwise former detective with the New York Police Department with a dubious past.

Guy Russo, a strong NYPD investigator who is looking into a case involving several of Reacher’s former Army comrades, has been portrayed by Domenick Lombardozzi.

Saropian has been cast as Ty Victor Olsson. a vicious professional hitman tasked with tracking down former members of Reacher’s elite military team.

Hortense Fields has been portrayed by Josh Blacker. The Army lieutenant colonel in charge of the Elite 110th Special Investigators Unit under Reacher.

Marsh has been portrayed by Al Sapienza. With the NYPD, he is a tough lieutenant.

Luke Bilyk as Calvin Franz, Dean McKenzie as Stan Lowery, Edsson Morales as Manuel Orozco, Andres Collantes as Jorge Sanchez, and Shannon Kook-Chun as Tony Swan complete the cast of Reacher’s old Special Investigator Task Force.

The second season of Lee Child’s best-selling series, “Bad Luck and Trouble,” which is based on the 11th book in the series, starts when Reacher’s former military unit’s members start showing up dead. Reacher is only thinking about getting even.

Soon, Prime Video subscribers will be able to watch the second season of “Reacher,” which was created by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios.

