  Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomes their seventh baby together
  • Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their 7th child.
  • Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born Thursday.
  • The couple shared a video of the baby girl on Instagram. They say she is “just as magical and filled with love as every other little person”.
Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their 67th child

Daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born on Thursday, according to the publication.

“How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world,” the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with.”

They add, “Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Hilaria shared a video of the couple’s newborn daughter Saturday on Instagram.

“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” she wrote.

Alec Baldwin reportedly gets his first acting job on Broadway after the fatal Rust shooting
Alec Baldwin reportedly gets his first acting job on Broadway after the fatal Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has reportedly gotten his first job since the shooting that...

