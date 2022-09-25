Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomes their seventh baby together

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their 7th child.

Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born Thursday.

The couple shared a video of the baby girl on Instagram. They say she is “just as magical and filled with love as every other little person”.

Advertisement

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their 67th child

Daughter Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin was born on Thursday, according to the publication.

“How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world,” the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with.”

They add, “Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Hilaria shared a video of the couple’s newborn daughter Saturday on Instagram.

“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read Alec Baldwin reportedly gets his first acting job on Broadway after the fatal Rust shooting Alec Baldwin has reportedly gotten his first job since the shooting that...