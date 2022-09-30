Baldwin may face criminal charges from a shooting on the Rust set

The district attorney of New Mexico is seeking criminal charges against up to four people, including Baldwin.

The incident that occurred on the set of Rust resulted in the death of the cinematographer

Alec Baldwin constantly denied culpability in the shooting.

Advertisement

Alec Baldwin has put himself in jeopardy because of the gunshot incident that occurred on the Rust set. He may be charged criminally.

The incident that occurred on the set of Rust the year before, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, has prompted Mary Carmack-Altwies, the new district attorney of New Mexico, to seek criminal charges against up to four people, including the Mission Impossible actor.

The district attorney’s office is also considering framing charges for homicide and firearms offenses.

“One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” the district attorney wrote in a letter dated Aug. 30 and viewed by The Times.

The emergency request for funding could not wait until the next legislative session because “the evidence has just been returned, the state is ready to make charging decisions in the ‘Rust’ case,” she wrote.

Alec Baldwin constantly denied culpability in the shooting.

Advertisement

Also Read Alec Baldwin ready to depart New York for selling his properties The actor is reportedly on a selling binge. He advertised his 55-acre...