Alec Baldwin ready to depart New York for selling his properties

  • The actor is reportedly on a selling binge.
  • He advertised his 55-acre farm in Vermont for $29 million.
  • Baldwin previously sold his lake cottage in upstate Cleveland, New York, for $530,000.
Alec Baldwin is getting ready to depart New York for a quieter location as the actor sells his residences in the midst of the birth of his seventh child, according to reports.

The Rust actor is reportedly on a selling binge; he advertised his expansive 55-acre farm in Vermont for $29 million, according to The Post.

The actor, 64, previously sold his lake cottage in upstate Cleveland, New York, for $530,000 in July.

Additionally, the actor is selling his opulent Greenwich Village penthouse for $16 million.

A tell-all story in New York Magazine where the actor confessed his preference for a more secluded existence over frenetic New York City is where many trace the Emmy Award winner’s recent selling binge.

Baldwin said: “New Yorkers would make a terse comment to you. ‘Big fan,’ they’d say … They signaled their appreciation of you very politely,” “To be a New Yorker meant you gave everybody five feet. You gave everybody their privacy. And now we don’t leave each other alone. Now we live in a digital arena, like some Roman [Coliseum], with our thumbs up or thumbs down.”

“There was a time the entire world didn’t have a camera in their pocket,” he added.

“There are cameras everywhere, and there are media outlets for them to ‘file their story.’ They take your picture in line for coffee. They’re trying to get a picture of your baby. Everyone’s got a camera. When they’re done, they tweet it. It’s… unnatural.”

Also Read

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomes their seventh baby together
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin welcomes their seventh baby together

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their 7th child. Ilaria Catalina...

