Ali Fazal & Richa Chadha’s wedding itinerary; Look at their plan!

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally getting married. Putting an end to the rumours that had been circulating.

A two-day ceremony with an intimate wedding and a lavish celebration would be held in Mumbai during the first week of October. Both events will take place in a hotel in south Mumbai. While the reception will include the couple’s pals from the film industry, the wedding will be a small gathering with just the couple’s immediate family and close friends in attendance. The three-day pre-wedding festivities will start at a location close to Delhi at the end of September. The family will have three days between the festivities in Delhi and Mumbai so they can relax.

At a three-hour journey from the city, the couple has interestingly picked a royal heritage fort site for their pre-wedding festivities. The newlyweds, their families, and extended families from Delhi, Lucknow, and those who have settled abroad will stay in the heritage palace. To attend the festivities in Delhi and Mumbai, Ali’s grandma will take a plane from Canada. A cocktail party will be held in addition to the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies at the heritage property.

After three days, the action shifts to Mumbai. Where the couple will exchange vows in a small ceremony. Before having a large banquet with about 400 people in attendance. Unusual “save the date” invitations have already been distributed. While Ali is occupied with Mirzapur 3 in Varanasi. Richa is now filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heera Mandi in Mumbai’s Film City. They plan to finish their work by the middle of September, after which they will start making serious preparations for their wedding.

Fazal and Chadha, who have been together for a long time, had planned to wed in April 2020. However, the epidemic derailed their plans. At first, they thought they may get married by the end of 2020 if things got better. Ali’s mother, however, tragically passed away on June 17, 2020 in Lucknow. Due to the situation, the couple decided to proceed with the wedding. Despite the health and safety concern until things appeared to be more manageable from a logistical standpoint.