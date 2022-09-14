Ali Zafar and Richa Chadha clarify wedding rumors

The couple have been engaged for years.

The most anticipated wedding in Bollywood is finally on the horizon.

The wedding will take place on October 6 in Mumbai.

As both Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will be wrapping up their work commitments by September 24 in order to concentrate on their wedding festivities, the most anticipated wedding in Bollywood is finally on the horizon.

However, when he announced Ali Fazal’s marriage to Richa Chadha, Indian journalist Prashant Jain confused the star of Lollywood, Ali Zafar, with Ali Fazal.

The pair has been engaged for years, but the pandemic kept forcing them to put off their wedding. Prashant Jain, a journalist for local news in India, erroneously tagged singer Ali Zafar in the now-deleted tweet rather than Mirzapur actor.

Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer/actor who is already married, Chadha tweeted in response, adding a thinking face emoji.

According to media, the wedding will take place on October 6 in Mumbai, followed by a celebration. Chadha said earlier this year that she and Fazal intend to wed shortly in an interview with local news channel.

On the work front, Richa Chadha will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT production Heeramandi, while Ali Fazal is currently filming for the upcoming season of Mirzapur.

