Ali Zafar gets mistaken with Ali Fazal by an Indian journalist

An Indian journalist accidentally tagged Ali Zafar instead of Ali Fazal when sharing the news of their marriage.

Richa intervened and promptly pointed out the error.

The mix-up was pretty humorous to fans on both sides of the border, who shared their opinions.

In the past, there have been many pressures placed on women in Bollywood. Because being married would “destroy” an actress’s career, many marriages have even kept a secret in those days. But times have changed, and things have altered significantly through time.

At the height of her career, Anushka Sharma married cricket legend Virat Kohli, becoming the first actress of the current crop to do so. She continued to produce and star in successful films. After that, every other actress got hitched, and now it’s time for Richa Chadha to wed Ali Fazal, also known as Guddu Bhaiyya from Mirzapur.

