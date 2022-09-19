Ali Zafar shares his wish to collaborate with Indian singer Arijit Singh

Ali Zafar wants to work with Indian vocalist Arjit Singh.

The Teefa in Trouble actor recently expressed interest in working with the Kesariya singer.

Earlier he also said that he would love to collaborate with Shehnaaz Gill for a music video.

Following the Coke Studio Pasoori’s incredible prominence, Bollywood and India have gone absolutely crazy about Pakistani talent.

But it appears that the boundaries of art are truly irrelevant because a Pakistani superstar Ali Zafar wants to work with Indian vocalist Arjit Singh. The Teefa in Trouble actor recently expressed interest in working with the Kesariya singer in an interview.

“Jo bhi insaan insaniyat se juda hoga vo insaniyat mein hi believe karega. Arijit ki daad is cheez ki banti hai ki ek bade munch par khade hoke bekhauf hoke pyaar ki baat karna,” Zafar said in an interview with Faridoon Shahryar.

Earlier Ali Zafar also said that he would love to collaborate with Shehnaaz Gill for a music video. The 42-year-old Ali Zafar, who won the Pride of Performance award, has previously contributed to a number of Bollywood music and film ventures, including Kil Dil. Advertisement

