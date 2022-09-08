Alia Bhatt aces her maternity look in a tangerine dress

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has been making headlines for quite some time now, not just for her upcoming film Brahmastra alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor,

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt has been making headlines for quite some time now, not just for her upcoming film Brahmastra alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor, but also for her elegant design sense. With her stylish, polished, and poised fashion statement, the Raazi actress leaves no stone untouched in inspiring her followers. With only a day to the premiere of Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt has released new photos of herself in tangerine-colored clothes.

Alia Bhatt is one of Bollywood’s most well-known actresses. She just surpassed Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in terms of Instagram followers, surpassing 70 million and becoming the third most followed Indian actress behind Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor. With such a large fan following, she is certainly acing her beauty and appears to be a Queen. She wore a short tangerine-colored dress that was tightly wrapped around her torso today. She complemented her outfit with a bright orange lip hue and decided to keep her hair open along with a slight grin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are two of the most loved stars in Bollywood. They never fail in setting couple goals. The couple is on cloud nine these days as they are soon going to embrace parenthood in the coming months. Apart from that, these two are also grabbing all the limelight for their upcoming film Brahmastra.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva will be released worldwide on September 9th, however there will be Thursday night previews in select cities in and outside of India. Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, with a cameo appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.

The year’s second release for Ranbir Kapoor comes after his high-profile historical epic Shamshera. Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Animal will soon include the Wake Up Sid star.

