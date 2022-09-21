Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor’s unseen wedding photos

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 42nd birthday.

On Wednesday, actress Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 42nd birthday with all of her family members. Alia Bhatt, who just wed actor Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena’s cousin, released a photo from her wedding that featured the two of them. Alia and Kareena both wore colourful dresses, but the black and white filter on the picture obscured the colours. They were both seated on a sofa, and Kareena was giving Alia a little cuddle.

“Happy birthday, my superstar of all time,” “On Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt wrote a caption for her photo. Sara Ali Khan, Kareena’s stepdaughter, expressed a comparable aspiration. Happy birthday to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara said in the caption of a vintage photo she shared with the actress, which also included her father Saif Ali Khan and her half-brother Jeh. I send you today’s wishes for cake, laughing, love, and good fortune. I wish you the very finest year.”

In addition, Karisma Kapoor posted a vintage photo to wish Kareena. “To my best friend and my best sister. best bday ever. Continually winning and twinning. Happy birthday,” she wished. Kareena replied, “Tim and Jeh baba same same. Love youuuu.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her cousin sister, sent her best wishes. Riddhima posted a photo to her Instagram account with the comment, “Happy happiest birthday lovely bebo #beautifulinsideout.” Riddhima could be seen standing next to Kareena and her aunt Reema Jain in the photograph.

In movies like Kurbaan, Heroine, Jab We Met, and many others, Kareena is renowned for her outstanding performances. The 41-year-old performer has established her talent in every genre, from romantic to action thriller, and is one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood.

