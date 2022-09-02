Advertisement
  • Alia Bhatt, one of India’s most popular actresses, is approaching the end of her ten-year career.
  • She made her breakthrough in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, 
  • The actress is in character as she prepares for Brahmastra, her most important film to date.
Alia Bhatt, one of India’s most popular actresses, is approaching the end of her ten-year career. She made her breakthrough in Karan Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, and progressively rose to prominence with films such as 2 States, Highway, Udta Punjab, Dear Zindagi, Raazi, Gully Boy, and, most recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. The actress is in character as she prepares for Brahmastra, her most important film to date.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and other celebrities attended the Brahmastra pre-release event in Hyderabad. It was supposed to be a major launch event, but it was cancelled owing to security concerns, so a press conference was held at a downtown hotel. The Brahmastra crew and special guest Jr NTR disclosed numerous facts about the epic opus that is Brahmastra. Director Ayan Mukerji was unable to attend since he was finishing up some last-minute work on the picture.

Ranbir Kapoor too engaged with the Hyderabadi media in Telugu and it was a lot of fun. Brahmastra is truly a passion project. It is touted as the most expensive Indian film. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special guest appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The film releases on 9th September, although preview screenings will start from Thursday.

Alia Bhatt wears pink salwar suit while Ranbir Kapoor wears all black
Alia Bhatt wears pink salwar suit while Ranbir Kapoor wears all black

Brahmastra is one of the year's most anticipated films. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia...

Next Story