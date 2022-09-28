Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt celebrate Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday party

Alia Bhatt celebrate Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday party

Articles
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt celebrate Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday party

Alia Bhatt celebrate Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday party

Advertisement
  • Ranbir Kapoor turned 40 on Wednesday.
  • Alia Bhatt treated fans to a glimpse of Ranbir’s birthday bash.
  • The bash was attended by celebrities like Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Dhawan, Luv Ranjan and more.
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday party at their Mumbai home. On Wednesday, Ranbir turned 40. To start the festivities off, he had a midnight party that was attended by stars including Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Dhawan, Luv Ranjan, and others. Happy 40th birthday, sweetheart, Alia added in a beautiful comment with the emojis “love” and “infinity”

Ranbir Kapoor is seen in the photo wearing what looks to be pyjama sets and a white shirt. He posed with a thumbs-up while sporting a tough appearance, including a beard and moustache. His birthday banner read, “Cheers to forty years,” in the distance. He had balloons in the colours of white, black, and gold in his spotless white room.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Advertisement

Also Read

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted inspecting a construction
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted inspecting a construction

Tuesday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in Bandra as they...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat cancer
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Prince Harry Says He Wants Dad and Brother 'Back'
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Pathaan's Besharam Rang copied Sajjad Ali's song
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Saheefa Jabbar shares how she wedded Khawaja Khizer
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Prince Harry needs to 'decide what he wants' warns expert
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story