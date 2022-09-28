Alia Bhatt celebrate Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday party

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted inspecting a construction
Tuesday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted in Bandra as they...
Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday party at their Mumbai home. On Wednesday, Ranbir turned 40. To start the festivities off, he had a midnight party that was attended by stars including Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Dhawan, Luv Ranjan, and others. Happy 40th birthday, sweetheart, Alia added in a beautiful comment with the emojis “love” and “infinity”
Ranbir Kapoor is seen in the photo wearing what looks to be pyjama sets and a white shirt. He posed with a thumbs-up while sporting a tough appearance, including a beard and moustache. His birthday banner read, “Cheers to forty years,” in the distance. He had balloons in the colours of white, black, and gold in his spotless white room.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.