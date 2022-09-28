Alia Bhatt celebrate Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday party

Ranbir Kapoor turned 40 on Wednesday.

Alia Bhatt gave fans a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday party at their Mumbai home. On Wednesday, Ranbir turned 40. To start the festivities off, he had a midnight party that was attended by stars including Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Dhawan, Luv Ranjan, and others. Happy 40th birthday, sweetheart, Alia added in a beautiful comment with the emojis “love” and “infinity”

Ranbir Kapoor is seen in the photo wearing what looks to be pyjama sets and a white shirt. He posed with a thumbs-up while sporting a tough appearance, including a beard and moustache. His birthday banner read, “Cheers to forty years,” in the distance. He had balloons in the colours of white, black, and gold in his spotless white room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

