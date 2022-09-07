Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were prevented from entering a temple in Ujjain.

Even though Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were not permitted to enter a temple in Ujjain on Tuesday, she is still optimistic about the movie’s opening. At the Brahmastra press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Alia Bhatt disputed the notion that the current state of Bollywood was unfavourable. She emphasised that we must have a positive attitude.

“Climate bas ye hai ki September hai phir October aayega (climate is such that it is September right now and it will be followed by October),” she said. “There is no such thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a movie. Right now, we need to be healthy, happy, safe, secure. We should all feel grateful for just life in general. So aise kuch mat bolo, aap mat spread karo. The environment is not negative. Everything is positive, everything is good. And that is it,” she added.

Bajrang Dal protesters blocked actors from entering the Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia, and the director Ayan travelled to Ujjain to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for their forthcoming movie, Brahmastra. Men opposed Ranbir throughout their trip to the temple because of the 11-year-old remark that is currently trending on social media.

He previously admitted that he enjoys eating beef and shared the video on social media. The actor is currently dealing with a lot of anger on social media because of his 11-year-old comment, and trolls are pushing people not to watch the movie using the hashtag #BoycottBrahmastra on Twitter.

In opposition to the movie, Bajrang Dal members displayed black flags and placards at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. According to reports, only Ayan was given permission to seek the deity’s blessing because Ranbir and Alia were not permitted to access the Temple grounds. Local police were able to contain the scene, and some demonstrators were physically assaulted by government workers for violating security.

