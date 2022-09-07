Alia Bhatt dresses in casual ensemble with a lavender blazer

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor spotted in ethnic outfits as they visit Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead Brahmastra release
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Brahmastra' is gearing up for release....
Along with director Ayan Mukerji, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived in Delhi today to promote their upcoming film Brahmastra. The eagerly anticipated movie is scheduled to premiere on September 9. Alia dressed stylishly while pregnant for yet another press conference in the city.
With her husband Ranbir, the actress is expecting their first child, and she has been killing the pregnant fashion game in easy-going looks.
She has a wide variety of styles in her maternity wardrobe, including ethnic costumes, short dresses, and casual jeans. Wednesday’s Brahmastra promotional event in Delhi saw Alia maintain a relaxed yet lively look.
Alia also posted images of herself wearing this dress on Instagram. “2 days to go. See you at the movies,” she captioned he photo.
She chose to wear a white top underneath a lavender jacket. She wore the pieces together with a pair of tattered jeans.
Alia wore almost any makeup and left her hair open in a carefree way. She chose to wear only a simple pair of golden hoops as her only accessories.
