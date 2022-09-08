Alia Bhatt excited for Brahmastra release on September 9

Brahmastra team on Astras or the element of nature in an interview
The contemporary mythic drama, directed by Ayan Mukerji, is scheduled to debut...
In anticipation of the debut of her forthcoming movie Brahmastra, which opens in theatres tomorrow (9 September), Alia Bhatt exudes excitement.
Bhatt uploaded a photo of herself from a commercial shot to Instagram. She decided to wear an elegant orange dress with orange shoes and an open hairstyle.
With numerous heart and fire emoticons, she captioned the photo, “Ready.. Set..Brahmastra- In cinemas tomorrow.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The actress Neha Dhupia tweeted: “All the best @aliabhatt”.
Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the most well-known and adored duo in B-town, is highly anticipated by fans.
Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy are featured in the Ayan Mukherjee film Brahmastra.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.