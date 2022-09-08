Advertisement
Alia Bhatt excited for Brahmastra release on September 9

Alia Bhatt excited for Brahmastra release on September 9

Articles
Alia Bhatt excited for Brahmastra release on September 9

Alia Bhatt

  • Brahmastra will be released in theatres on September 9.
  • It features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
  • Neha Dhu[ia wished her the best of luck.
In anticipation of the debut of her forthcoming movie Brahmastra, which opens in theatres tomorrow (9 September), Alia Bhatt exudes excitement.

Bhatt uploaded a photo of herself from a commercial shot to Instagram. She decided to wear an elegant orange dress with orange shoes and an open hairstyle.

With numerous heart and fire emoticons, she captioned the photo,  “Ready.. Set..Brahmastra- In cinemas tomorrow.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The actress Neha Dhupia tweeted:  “All the best @aliabhatt”.

Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the most well-known and adored duo in B-town, is highly anticipated by fans.

Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy are featured in the Ayan Mukherjee film Brahmastra.

