Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude as Brahmastra collects Rs 225 crore

Alia Bhatt is now on cloud nine, thanks to the success of her latest film, Brahmastra, at the box office. It is without a doubt one of the most significant releases of 2022. Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni all play important parts in the film. Ayan Mukerji directed it. The picture is presently being lauded for its visual effects, and its massive collection has broken the box office drought.

Today, Brahmastra has grossed Rs 225 crore globally, and Alia Bhatt, who played Isha in the film, shared her delight on her social media page. She captioned a footage from the film she shared: “A weekend full of light and love in our hearts. We are really appreciative to our audience.” Ayan Mukerji, on the other hand, wrote a lengthy comment after the film grossed Rs 225 crore at the box office. In the meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have made cameo cameos in the film.

Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures are producing Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film is supposed to be the first of a trilogy as part of its own cinematic world known as Astraverse.

Aside from Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will appear in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios are behind it. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut in the film Heart Of Stone, which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

