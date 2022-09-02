Alia Bhatt looks pretty in pink as she flaunts her pregnancy glow

In her most recent images, Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, flaunted her pregnancy glow.

In her most recent images, Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, flaunted her pregnancy glow. While posing in a pink suit with her expanding baby belly. The first movie Alia co-starred in with Ranbir, Brahmastra, is slated to hit theatres on September 9. Alia has been busy promoting the movie. Recently, the two were seen together at the Mumbai airport.

New images of the expectant mother were published by famous stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania on Friday. In the photos, Alia posed while wearing a cute pink and gold printed dress and blazer. Before joining Ranbir for the Brahmastra promotions, the actor posed by herself and sported a throwback and cool style.

Alia’s flowing hair fell beyond her shoulders, and her soft-glam makeup gave her pregnant look the ideal final touch. Eight days until Brahmastra, Anaita wrote in the description of an Instagram picture featuring Alia’s images.

Fans responded to Anaita’s tweet with fire and heart emojis after Alia Bhatt’s most recent photos were released. “Hot mamacita (mother or mama)” was another comment. “Gorgeous,” added another. Alia posed for the camera in the first image while displaying her growing baby belly. The actor was seen striking a more dramatic attitude in the second photo by raising her two hands in the air while oblivious to the camera. The third image was a close-up of the actor that revealed her radiant skin more clearly.

The first child of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is expected to arrive soon. Alia revealed her pregnancy in a June Instagram post. After many years of courtship, the pair was married in April at their home in Mumbai. The soon-to-be parents and other cast members are actively promoting Brahmastra. To promote their film, Alia and Ranbir recently paid a visit to the IIT-Bombay campus. The movie, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Ayan Mukerji. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a brief appearance.