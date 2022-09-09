Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor movie creates milestone moments, Twitter

The makers of Brahmastra held a special screening for fans on Thursday.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and others attended the event.

After the screening, fans took to social media to give their verdict on the film.

Advertisement

The unique screening of Brahmastra was gone to by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt, her dad and movie producer Mahesh Bhatt.

Other people who went to the occasion included Shanaya Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and others. After the screening, fans hurried to online entertainment to give their decision.

They even said that the Ayan Mukerji’s film has ‘made milestone minutes in Indian film’.

A fan tweeted, “The #AyanMukerji directorial #Brahmastra has created landmark moments in Indian cinema. It manages to bring you into a different world through its MAGNIFICENT VISUALS.The plot engages you right from the get go to surprising climax”.

Another client expressed, “Good…#RanbirKapoor & #AliaBhatt Were Good With A Terrific Chemistry…Supporting Cast were apt & terrific…BGM…Cinematography & VFX Works…Story is Decent & Screenplay Is Racy”.

Comparable tweets overwhelmed virtual entertainment.

Advertisement

Brahmastra is coordinated by Ayan Mukerji and is booked to stir things up around town in four different dialects – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Aside from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra: Section One-Shiva additionally includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in crucial jobs.

Advertisement

The film is expected to act as the principal film in an arranged set of three as its very own component true to life universe called Astraverse. Shah Rukh Khan will likewise be showing up in Ranbir-Alia’s film and will paper the job of ‘Vanar Astra.’

Brahmastra: Section One-Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Creations, Prime Concentration, and Starlight Pictures. It is one of the most costly Indian movies to date and has purportedly been delivered on a careful spending plan of over Rs 400 crore.

Also Read Alia Bhatt said, she admired Deepika Padukone’s appearance Karan Johar is back with his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan....