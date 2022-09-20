Advertisement
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor says the industry prayed for Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor says the industry prayed for Brahmastra

Articles
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor says the industry prayed for Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt shares this special post from Ranbir Kapoor’s 40th birthday

  • Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra received immense support from film industry.
  • The film released in theatres on September 9 and has earned ₹360 crore in gross box office collections worldwide.
  • Alia told Bollywood Hungama that there was a lot of pressure on the film.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have talked about how the movie industry supported their movie Brahmastra at a time when there was a lot of bad talk about movies and movie stars. The couple’s first movie together, Brahmastra Part 1-Shiva, came out in theatres on September 9 and has made 360 crore worldwide at the box office.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor both said that the movie was under a lot of pressure, but they also said that the film industry gave it a lot of help. Alia told Bollywood Hungama, “I don’t think I have ever gotten so many ‘all the best’ messages before a film. Everyone was wishing and praying for the film to do well… That spirit of the industry even before the release was very special to witness.”

Ranbir said, “On the first Friday, we also saw so many actors going to the theatres to see the film. That was also such a heartwarming site to see, to see that kind of support. Because actors usually ask for a trial or see it in the comfort of their home. We felt there was a lot of support…because there was so much negativity towards movies and things going-on on social media so everybody was just waiting for good energy to be back at the movies.”

