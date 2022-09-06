Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ is gearing up for release.

The major release of “Brahmastra,” starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is approaching. The audience is incredibly eager to view this visual extravaganza on a large screen. The soon-to-be parents stated on Tuesday that they will have a special fan peek in Mumbai on September 8, their lucky day. On September 9, the movie is expected to be released.

The couple and the filmmaker Ayan Mukerji travelled to Ujjain to visit Mahakaleshwar Temple before the movie’s release. The airport is where they were clicked. Alia looked lovely wearing a blue dupatta with a green anarkali outfit. She finished off her appearance with a pair of jhumkas and a gajra in her hair.

Ranbir, on the other hand, chose a white kurta pyjama with a yellow jacket. Before leaving for Ujjain, Alia posted a photo of her cat Edward on her Instagram account.

Alia and Ranbir watched their movie in 3D for the first time on Monday night with Ayan and other cast and crew members. The actress uploaded the footage and was visibly happy. She posted another video with Ranbir and Alia earlier today. “Hello, we are here again with some additional information,” she was heard saying. First, we are travelling to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple. “Which I am extremely enthusiastic about on the eve of our release,” Ayan said.

I’m glad we were able to make the trip. Alia continued, “Ranbir and I are travelling today before the film launch; Ayan had gone for the motion poster launch. We are therefore quite happy. Fingers crossed, we can gather a lot of wonderful energy. She added the hashtag “ATTENTION ONCE AGAIN” when sharing the video with her followers. Look:

