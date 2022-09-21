Alia Bhatt remarks on Brahmastra 2 character ‘Amrita’

Ayan Mukerji’s vision for the trilogy will only become more thrilling.

People believed that Deepika and Ranveer Singh will star in Brahmastra.

Deepika Padukone was Alia’s response.

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt, who is now enjoying the success of Brahmastra, was asked which actress she would prefer to see play Amrita in the sequel to Brahmastra. Deepika Padukone was Alia’s response. As she stated to media, Definitely Deepika for Amrita. She is lovely and gorgeous. She has incredible height.” Ranbir Kapoor, who portrayed Shiva in the movie, remarked in the meantime, Dev and Amrita, in my opinion, are this trilogy’s two most compelling characters. Additionally, it will be intriguing for any actor to play this role. In terms of the cast, specifically who should be cast, I find it really fascinating the way Ayan is approaching the trilogy and the bigger vision. It will only become more thrilling. Although we have a sense of where it’s headed, the trilogy is just getting grander and more exciting as a result.

Following the release of Brahmastra, some people on the Internet believed that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will star in Brahmastra, Part Two. In the movie, Deepika also made a fleeting appearance. Several fan ideas about the movie have been circulating, particularly in regards to Amrita and Dev, the main characters of the second film. The film’s director, Ayan Mukerji, recently posted on Instagram, saying, “All the wonderful fan theories out there (some of which we’re absolutely going to employ in our future).”

Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is a piece of the Brahmastra’s missing puzzle in the first chapter of the Astra film series. The element fire stands in for him. A secret organisation named Brahmansh, with the mission of preserving the great Brahmastra, is led by Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna. In the movie, Alia Bhatt plays Ranbir Kapoor’s romantic interest Isha, and Mouni Roy plays the evil powers vying for control of the Brahmastra. In the movie, SRK plays Mohan Bhargav, a scientist who also serves as the Brahmastra’s guardian. In addition, he carries the Vanar Astra, which gives him enhanced speed and agility. Due to his mastery of the Nandiastra, Nagarjuna possesses the strength of a thousand bulls.

