Alia Bhatt revealed Katrina Kaif is her favourite

Over the years, film enthusiasts have come to view Karan Johar’s popular conversation show Koffee With Karan as their “guilty pleasure.”

The famous guests’ witty and sincere confessions are what make the show so popular. One of the celebrities who garnered media attention on the event for both her sincere and humorous remarks is Alia Bhatt.

Shah Rukh Khan and Alia were co-stars in the debut episode of Koffee With Karan in 2016. She discussed her friendship with modern starlet Katrina Kaif in the amusing episode.

This amusing revelation was revealed by Alia Bhatt during the much-discussed rapid-fire round of Koffee With Karan 5. When Karan Johar questioned Alia about who she enjoys experimenting with in the acting world.

The actress mentioned Katrina Kaif and explained her decision to do so right away. “I’ll tell you why also. Because we have already ‘bunny hopped’ together, and it totally works,” said Alia Bhatt.

Shah Rukh Khan asked Alia to define “bunny hop” for him because he didn’t know what it meant. She continued by describing how it is a fantastic leg workout.

The Brahmastra actress even made an attempt to describe the process of “bunny hopping.” She quickly started to splits when Shah Rukh Khan started dragging her leg.

Alia Bhatt continued, insisting that she is only referring to the “bunny hopping” at this point. Alia joked, “Katrina is not gonna work out with me anymore,” Alia quipped.

Later, when asked to choose her favourite actress from a list of contemporaries provided by Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt once more declared her affection for Katrina Kaif. Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, and Shraddha Kapoor were also on the list, along with Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Without hesitation, Alia Bhatt chose Katrina Kaif as her “favourite.” She continued, “I love her.” Later, the actress continued, “I’m also Kareena Kapoor Khan’s biggest fan,” Shah Rukh Khan was meantime seen making fun of Alia Bhatt once more and joking about how she was “bunny hopping” with Katrina.

Regarding their friendship, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have remained close even after Alia started dating Katrina’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. When they both got married, the actresses made sure to wish each other on social media.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress recently disclosed that she is friendly with her husband’s ex-girlfriends on season 7 of Koffee With Karan. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif both said that they adored her as well, according to Alia Bhatt.

It’s interesting to note that Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will now finally share a screen for the first time in their careers. In the eagerly awaited film Jee Le Zaraa, the well-known women have been cast in the lead parts opposite Priyanka Chopra.

Farhan Akhtar is the director of the picture, which serves as a spiritual prequel to the 2011 movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The release of Jee Le Zara was originally scheduled for mid-2022, but Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy caused a delay. Now, the first half of 2023 is anticipated for the start of production on the movie.