Alia Bhatt said, she admired Deepika Padukone’s appearance

Karan Johar is back with his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan.

Alia revealed that she envies Deepika Padukone’s airport looks.

Alia and Deepika barged into a men’s washroom during Coldplay concert.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt, in Koffee With Karan, opened about how she had an outlook on her better half Ranbir Kapoor’s exes.

Karan Johar is back with one more time of his well known talk show, Koffee With Karan and the principal episode included the Rough Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a new brew of fun discussions.

Alia Bhatt had a sweet and mature reaction to the inquiry. “I am very good friends with his exes. I love them both,” she stressed.

For the unversed, Ranbir has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif previously. Infact, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone had showed up on the 6th time of the visit show.

From Alia imagining that she was never unloaded to which Deepika responded by calling her a liar to Alia communicating her jealousy for DP’s air terminal looks with her pap face and hot legs and Deepika respecting Alia’s openness and promptly needing to endure her irregular burping, we got numerous minutes we will treasure and chuckle back at.

On the show, she uncovered that she begrudges Deepika Padukone’s airports looks saying, “How is it possible that every time you walk out of the airport, you’re packed? It’s always like hair flying and there’s a joke. And I’ll end up looking like…Listen, who is cracking jokes? I want to walk with her.”

Advertisement

In a unique piece on the season 6 of Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone left have Karan Johar stunned by uncovering how they once burst into a men’s washroom.

During Coldplay’s live exhibition in Berlin, there was this one tune that they weren’t exceptionally energetic about. Alia and Deepika raced to the latrine and there was this long line outside the women’s washroom, so they just burst into the men’s washroom.

They even asked the men to ‘scooch over’ in the latrine. Deepika calls Alia her ‘sidekick’ from that point onward.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt as of late wrapped up the going for her Hollywood presentation film, ‘Cold demeanor’ with Lady Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the number one spot.

She will likewise be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar’s ‘Rough Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

In the mean time, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s eagerly awaited film ‘Brahmastra’, which denotes their most memorable on-screen cooperation.

Advertisement

The narrative of ‘Brahmastra’ Section 1 rotates around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young fellow, who is near the precarious edge of epic love, with a young lady named Isha (Alia Bhatt).

Yet, their reality flips around when Shiva discovers that he has a puzzling association with the Brahmāstra and an incredible power inside him that he doesn’t see right now – the force of Fire. The film is set to deliver on September 9.

Alia as of late highlighted in Dears close by Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She likewise made her introduction as a maker and co-created her film with Lord Khan.

Also Read Katrina Kaif says on KWK, Vicky Kaushal was never on her “radar” Katrina Kaif will appear on the tenth episode of Koffee With Karan...