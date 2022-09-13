Alia Bhatt shares BTS with Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra shoot

On her Instagram account, actor Alia Bhatt posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the recording of the Brahmastra song Deva Deva.

On her Instagram account, actor Alia Bhatt posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the recording of the Brahmastra song Deva Deva. On September 9, the movie opened in theaters. Hindu mythology serves as the basis for the Ayan Mukherji-directed film, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in addition to Alia and Ranbir. In the photo, Alia and her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are seen posing while wearing red lights on their faces.

She captioned the post, “Shiva & Isha. One from the archives – during deva deva shoot.” Ranbir’s sister, fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahani wrote, “Both” with heart emojis. Soni Razdan commented, “Beauts.” One of her fans wrote, “Love you both.” Another fan commented, “Always adorable when together.” Many of her fans posted heart emojis for Isha and Shiva.

In addition to Hindi, Brahmastra was also released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan both make cameo appearances in the movie. It is the first time Ranbir and his wife Alia have worked together. After collaborating on the movie, the two started dating.

Brahmastra is a Star Studios and Dharma Productions production that centers on Shiva (Ranbir), a character with unique abilities who sets out with Isha (Alia) on a journey to thwart evil forces from destroying the planet. The movie has performed extremely well in the southern regions as well, shattering the Tamil Nadu single-day Hindi film earnings record and making about 20 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.