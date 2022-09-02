Brahmastra is one of the year’s most anticipated films.

Brahmastra is one of the year’s most anticipated films. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer is planned to hit theatres on September 9th. Aside from the husband-and-wife team, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna play important parts. The directors and cast of Ayan Mukerji’s legendary fantasy film are actively marketing it in numerous places ahead of its grand premiere.

Her makeup was simple and dewy, and her hair was left open. She finished off her ensemble with a set of striking earrings. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black jacket, which he paired with a black tee and matching denim jeans. As the camera recorded them, the performers grinned warmly at it.

Ayan Mukerji is creating his own Brahmastra universe, with various characters getting spin-offs if the first chapter, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is successful. In a recent interview, Ayan revealed such ambitions. We also stated that a new character dubbed “Dev” would be introduced in the film’s second instalment. And now we have some more information about the sequel to this modern mythology.

According to our sources, the narrative of two main characters – MahaDev and Parvati – will be told in Brahmastra 2. “Deepika Padukone has been cast as the character of Parvati. In reality, Deepika will make a cameo at the conclusion of Brahmastra, which will eventually lead to the film’s second instalment “According to a source close to the development, the actress has already shot the moment in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.

